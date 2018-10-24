Tuesday Night Football: A pair of rescheduled Region 1-A games

Region 1-A was shaken up by Hurricane Michael, four teams were in action Tuesday night

Semionle County lining up in the goalline against Mitchell county
By Theo Dorsey | October 23, 2018 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 9:56 PM

(WALB) - It’s not often Georgia High School football teams are forced to play on Tuesday nights, but due to Hurricane Michael that was the case for 4 teams in Region 1-A.

Mitchell County and Seminole County had to move their game to Hugh Mills Stdaium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Calhoun County would host Randolph-Clay at 6 p.m. as well on their home field.

FINAL: Mitchell County 28, Seminole County 6

FINAL: Calhoun County 60, Randolph Clay 0

Cairo plays at Shaw Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff, and the majority of area high school football teams resume play Friday night.

