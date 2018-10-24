Things change at Valdosta City Hall

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Valdosta, the mayor is packing up and moving, but only into another office space.
City Hall is now reorganizing and reshuffling the layout of its staff, offices and resources.
Officials were considering making some location changes when the issue of employee security was being discussed.
City officials recently created a facilities committee, which looked into the possibility of moving into another building downtown.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle said that after researching the time and effort associated with that move, they gave up on that idea.
“It was not something we even considered for more than a second or two. It was pretty much decided once we found out we could do everything right here in this building, we deserted that idea pretty quick," said Gayle.
The mayor is now moving to the third floor.
There will also no longer be any staff in the basement for security purposes.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.