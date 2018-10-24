SWGA woman sending help after the hurricane to Florida

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia woman is collecting donations to take to Panama City, Florida.
Rebekah Riddle said in 2017 when South Georgia was hit by tornadoes, Panama City donated tons of clothing and cleaning supplies to Albany.
Riddle said she wants to return the favor and help them out like they helped us out.
“I would like to just return the love and support because it seems like we’re getting support here but it’s taking time for them to get help,” said Riddle.
If you would like to donate, you can contact Riddle at 229-288-1792.
She will be accepting donations until next week.
Then, she'll head to Panama City next Saturday to drop off donations.
