Several sentenced in Moultrie meth bust case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Nearly a dozen people convicted in a major multi-state meth ring case are facing a judge again.
Investigators said they believe a group out of Colquitt County is responsible for distributing more than 20 kilograms of drugs across Georgia and Florida.
WALB was in the court room for the sentencing on Tuesday.
In addition to six others that were sentenced, five people have been convicted in the case.
Federal Judge Leslie Abrams sentenced Devin Dorminey to one and a half years, Leroy Haynes to 15 years, Micahel Kulak to two years, Stephanie McMurphy to eight and a half years and Avery Norman to two years.
Prosecutors said that plan to be back in court on Wednesday and later this week where they said the group’s ringleader will be sentenced.
