Second Harvest offers meals to Seminole Co. students while school is still out after Hurricane Michael

DONALSONVILLE, GA (WALB) - With all the destruction Seminole County is trying to overcome from Hurricane Michael, many businesses and schools still remain closed.
So, Second Harvest of South Georgia is now providing free lunches until school is back in session.
Brinson Register, the Seminole County superintendent, said their target date to return to school is Nov. 5.
Those under the age of 18 can get a free lunch at Seminole County High School from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last.
Joy Smith, a Donalsonville resident who used this time to collect lunch for her children, urges you to bring your kids and others if you can.
“We’re going through a lot, but once everything gets back on board, it’s going to work out, I know it is. Teamwork makes the dream work,” said Smith.
Lunches will only be served Monday through Friday, replacing the meals kids are missing while schools are closed.
You can find the meals at the high school’s cafeteria.
