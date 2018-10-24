Lowndes Co. prays for victims of Hurricane Michael

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Lowndes County is praying for the victims of Hurricane Michael.
Officials hosted a prayer service for those affected by the storm.
Officiants welcomed the community to come out to pray for the military and first responders, those relocated, volunteers and the communities focused on recovery.
“We want to ask for mercy on their predicament, certainly for speedy recovery as well as let them know that here in Lowndes County, we’re doing what we can to help. They are certainly on our minds and will remain so until their lives are fully restored," said Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County spokesperson.
Dukes shared that although the area was spared, it is important that we share our support for those who weren’t so lucky.
Officials believe prayer is something we can all do to help the victims, even for those unable to donate.
The service began at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.