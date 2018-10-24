Lady Bearcats softball looking to build off of record setting regular season.

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - The 2018 season has been a record setting year for the Bainbridge Lady Bearcats.
So far these girl have done things that teams from years past have only dreamed of.
An undefeated regular season ranked in the top ten in the nation and the chance to bring home their first softball state title.
Bainbridge has been breaking records left and right this season.
The Lady Bearcats have topped the rankings in the state for the first time in their school’s history at number 1 while taking the number 7 spot in the nation.
Another first for the Bearcats is their now 25-0 record and their first appearance in the GHSA state tournament.
Christopher Bryant is in his fourth year as the Bearcats head coach and can connect all these records to his team just playing Bearcats softball.
“It’s hard to put it on one person," said Bryant. "It’s hard to put it on a couple of people. All 25 teams we’ve got have been a team effort. It’s a family and they play like that.”
Bainbridge will face off against Walnut Grove on Thursday at 3 P.M.
