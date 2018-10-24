GA gubernatorial candidates face off in first televised debate

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Georgia’s three gubernatorial candidates, Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz, debated controversial topics on live TV for the first time Tuesday night.
There were several big topics discussed at Tuesday night’s televised debate.
They discussed voter suppression, Medicaid expansion, and criminal justice reform.
Kemp was asked to comment on allegations against his office regarding voter suppression.
He responded saying it’s not true and anyone on a registration pending list is on there because of registration error - errors he said wouldn’t have happened if everyone registered online.
Abrams said that isn’t possible for many in rural Georgia who don’t have access to internet.
Metz said pushing for greater internet access is the answer to many problems in rural Georgia.
Abrams then went on to say many issues involving jobs and the economies in rural counties would be solved with Medicaid expansion.
She said this would create 56,000 jobs in Georgia in a time with hospital and doctor shortages.
Kemp said he however would not expand an already broken program.
He said his focus is on gangs and drug cartels, and keeping them out of schools.
The debate ended with Kemp emphasizing his priority is criminal justice reform, while Abrams said her focus on day one will be on Medicaid expansion. Metz said he wants to push for long range WiFi access for residents in rural Georgia.
WALB will air the debate Wednesday night at 7 on NBC and ABC.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.