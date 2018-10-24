Sunshine returns Today and allows highs reach the upper 70s. Clouds thicken overnight and rain is expected by Thursday afternoon. Rain lasts overnight and showers linger for the first part of Friday. Highs cool into the upper 60s. Drier and cooler air is expected this weekend. Clouds linger Saturday and sunshine comes Sunday. Another cold front arrives Monday with just a slight chance of rain and even cooler air heading into mid week. .