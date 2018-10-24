Editorial: Albany State University Homecoming is ‘Unsinkable’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State University adopted the motto “Unsinkable” during the flood of 1994, and they still displayed an unsinkable spirit in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Students at Albany State were evacuated during Michael and taken to the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus in Savannah for shelter.
The students were also allowed to continue their studies while there.
The ASU campus had significant damage and there was concern about homecoming activities this year.
After consulting with local officials, ASU student leaders, ASU alumni leaders, and the ASU Foundation, President Marion Fedrick made the tough decision to revise homecoming activities.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard explained why Albany should still host the celebration, even after the storm.
“We needed to have homecoming because we need to have our spirits uplifted and continue to be in a positive mode,” said Hubbard.
Students, alumni, and supporters showed up in big numbers for the ASU Day of Service, Homecoming Block Party, and Homecoming football game.
More than 8,500 fans supported the football team as they defeated Clark-Atlanta University, 36-3!
Unsinkable then, unsinkable now. The university is a part of this community, and as we’ve all seen during the recovery process, the “unsinkable” spirit is contagious!
