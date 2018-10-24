Donalsonville residents rely on each other to recover after Hurricane Michael

DONALSONVILLE, GA (WALB) - Often times after catastrophic events, residents come together to help rebuild what was lost or destroyed.
After Hurricane Michael, residents in Donalsonville are doing just that.
The day after Hurricane Michael ripped through Seminole County, people were already offering their support to their neighbors.
As of Tuesday, that sense of camaraderie has only strengthened.
Residents, like Ulysses Brown are continuing to help clear each others' yards, in efforts to restore their community.
"Everybody is kind of pulling together and helping each other. You can see people grabbing chainsaws offering to help other people," said Brown.
Andrico Marshal said even though this is a long process, he’s happy that he’s able to provide some relief to families.
“Slowly it’s progressing. It’s looking better every day,” said Marshal.
Brown said they’ve been cutting down damaged trees off of people’s property since last Tuesday and haven’t stopped since. He said he hasn’t even touched his yard yet because he first wants to make sure he can help as many people as possible.
"So they can feel like they're home again. Still in the jungle, so many trees down," said Brown.
After the storm decimated much of Southwest Georgia on Oct. 10, many like Marshal are still shocked by the aftermath.
"I ain't never seen nothing like this before," said Marshal.
With so much damage to overcome, they said they start this process first thing in the morning and go until there isn’t any daylight left.
With their help, and many others like them, roads and peoples' homes will soon be back to normal.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.