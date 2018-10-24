Crisp Co. commissioner, Albany resident charged in prostitution investigation

(WALB) - A Crisp County Commissioner and an Albany resident are facing charges in connection to a prostitution investigation at Fort Valley State University.
Arthur James Nance Jr. is a suspect in connection to the investigation, according to Crisp County Administrator Tom Patton.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nance Monday night, according to booking reports.
Nance was arrested on solicitation of sodomy and pandering charges, according to reports.
The charges stem from an investigation into illegal conduct related to Fort Valley State University, officials said.
Patton told WALB because Nance is still in that position and now faces the misdemeanor charges, it will be up to the Governor’s office to decide if he can stay on the commission.
Nance posted a $3,500 bond and was released from jail.
Nance has served several six year terms on the Crisp County commission.
Ryan Jenkins, of Albany, also was among those arrested in the investigation.
Jenkins was charged with solicitation of sodomy and pandering.
Jenkins was arrested Tuesday, according to booking reports.
A total of six people were arrested in the investigation, including the former executive assistant to the president at Fort Valley State.
