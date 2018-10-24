Court sides with ACLU on absentee voter signature issue

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday afternoon, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a release that said their lawsuit against Secretary of State Brian Kemp and county registrars was upheld by U. S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May.
The order is temporary, and the parties have until noon on October 25th to submit any objections to the form of this proposed order.
At issue was whether elections officials could judge that a voter’s signature on a current absentee ballot matched the signature that the registrar had on file.
The court said that when in doubt, the officials would have to accept the person’s ballot, and mark it as provisional, they would have three days to determine the true identity of the person, and the ballot.
The judge issued the following orders-
1) All county elections officials responsible for processing absentee ballots shall not reject any absentee ballots due to an alleged signature mismatch. Instead, for all ballots where a signature mismatch is perceived, the county elections official shall mark this ballot as provisional. See O.C.G.A. § 21-2-419.
The county elections official shall then provide pre-rejection notice and an opportunity to resolve the alleged signature discrepancy to the absentee voter. This process shall be done in good faith and is limited to confirming the identity of the absentee voter. This process shall be done no later than three days following the election. The absentee voter shall have the right to appeal any absentee ballot rejection following the outcome of the aforementioned process, as designated in O.C.G.A. § 21-2-229(e).
2) All county elections officials responsible for processing absentee ballot applications shall not reject any absentee ballot application due to an alleged signature mismatch. Instead,for all ballot applications where a signature mismatch is perceived, the county elections official shall, in addition to the procedure specified in O.C.G.A. § 21-2-381(b), provide a provisional absentee ballot to the absentee voter along with information as to the process that will be followed in reviewing the provisional ballot. The outer envelope of the absentee ballot provided shall be marked provisional. Once any provisional ballot is received, the procedure outlined in section 1 above is to be followed.
The ruling’s final part said that “This injunction should apply to all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots with designated signature mismatches submitted in this current election. This injunction does not apply to voters who have already cast an in-person vote.”
