Baconton Blazers searching for history season

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - The Baconton Blazers are just like every team in the nation they are searching for something that will separate their team from those in years past.
For Baconton, it’s the opportunity to break the school record for the most wins in a season.
“It’s crazy to see how far we’ve come,” said senior wide reciever and safety Zeke Deen, “and just to imagine it, it’s crazy. Just seeing it all happen.”
The Blazers are on track to have their best season in the nine years this program has been a part of the GHSA.
Now with the opportunity to write their names in the history books Randy Grace knows this hasn’t been an easy road for them.
“The life lessons that football teaches,” said Baconton head football coach Randy Grace, “they’re actually starting to come to life for these kids. They’re really seeing that what we’ve been talking about really leads over into life situations.”
A tough road indeed for the Blazers.
Due to hurricane Michael, these nine days have been a struggle for the Blazers.
Facing three opponents in just a few days.
But it’s proved to push these kids out of their comfort zone and start relying on each other and their coaches.
"Three games in nine days, it's tough. We as coaches talk about how to handle adversity, how to persevere. Things like that."
With less then a decade of football experience for this program it’s never once come up shy when it comes to the community’s support and love.
“With the hurricane coming through and everything, we’ve still been getting plenty of support from everyone," said Deen. "Our home games, there’s so many people showing up around the community. So many people talking about us. I’m sure when I come back in ten years we’ll have a crowd full here.”
With only 5 seniors on the roster Grace knows that his young team has a bright future in front of them.
For a Sophomore starting quarterback who has the chance to lead his team to their best season yet that feeling couldn’t be more positive.
“That means a lot to me, just to know that our group,” said Sophomore quarterback Smith Pinson, “together is the best that’s been here. We’re still striving to be better and set more records.”
As this season could be one for the record books there’s no telling where this program could go.
“If we get the fourth win, that means there’s more to come," said Pinson. "Maybe we get five, six, maybe have a winning record in the future.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.