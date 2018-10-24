ASU takes top spot in SIAC

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams are now sitting at the top of SIAC not just in the East but the entire conference.
As the Rams are now 4-0 and have the only undefeated SIAC record in the conference.
The Rams took the top spot after defeating Clark Atlanta last week for homecoming 36-3 and after the Benedict Tigers fell in their meeting against Morehouse.
ASU will have to prove themselves against Benedict this coming Saturday as they will have to win on the road.
Gabe Giardina said, for the Rams to secure a victory this weekend they will need to cut back on the penalties and secure the ball.
In the Rams last 5 games ASU has averaged 11 penalties for 101 yards.
Giardina said if they can cut back on the mistakes, their future could be bright.
“The penalties are an issue," said Giardina. 'We’re talking and working and doing different things every week, just to try to eliminate those things. Just because I think that makes us that much better.”
The Rams will be looking for win number 6 this week as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face off against Benedict College Saturday at 2 P.M.
