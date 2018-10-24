Albany State defeats Tuskegee in annual BCA match

ASU Volleyball held its 10th annual Breast Caner Awareness day and capped it with a win

The Albany State volley ball team put on a great show for the home fans on Breast Cancer Awareness day
By Theo Dorsey | October 23, 2018 at 10:12 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 10:12 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State took down Tuskegee in four sets Tuesday evening in HPER gymnasium.

The win improved the Lady Rams to (7-4) in the SIAC and (7-13) overall.

It came on the 10th annual Brest Cancer Awareness day. 100 gift bags were given out to women in attendance.

There were also free refreshments and Brest Cancer Awareness sweets provided after the match.

ASU faces Clark Atlanta on the road Thursday and returns home Friday night to host Paine for senior night at 6 p.m.

