Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition gives annual update

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition went before the mayor and Board of Commissioners to give their annual update.
Last year, the coalition served 504 homeless individuals at their annual project homeless connect at the civic center.
Due to damages from Hurricane Michael they will not host that event this year.
The coalition’s chairman said his staff has redesigned the way they count the homeless through an app.
“We felt like we got a lot more participation because it doesn’t take near as long and really we are able to identify, in that process, more of our veterans that have been homeless in our community,” said David Blackwell, Chairman of the board.
In December, they plan to host an event to feed the homeless around the holidays.
