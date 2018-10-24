Albany commissioners approve $6.5 million LED lighting system

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has now officially approved a $6.5 million LED lighting system to lighten up the city’s streets.
The city will use MEAG credits to pay for the new streetlights.
City leaders said poles damaged during the storm could be fixed or replaced through FEMA reimbursement, and be complete with the new LED lighting.
The Albany City Commission passed the vote Tuesday night after a lengthy discussion of the contract.
Ultimately, the commissioners decided this new lighting system is necessary for the city.
“It’s a dark city right now and I mean by the lights and this is something the commission has been wanting this for well over a year. Safety is the main thing," said Commissioner BJ Fletcher.
This approval means the approved company can now purchase the products needed.
With all the power outages across Southwest Georgia, though, it could be eight weeks before the parts come in and the new system is installed.
