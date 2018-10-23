Waiver allows for hot food purchasing through SNAP

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Food stamp recipients impacted by Hurricane Micahel can temporarily use their benefits to purchase hot food.
The Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS) released the remaining benefits for October early to those recipients.
Officials with DFCS and the USDA visited the areas with the most damage from Hurricane Michael to survey.
Jon Anderson, chief deputy division director, said after seeing the damage, they felt they needed to do more.
“The question that we always have to ask ourselves is do people have the ability to store their food after they purchase it and do they have the ability to prepare their food after they purchased it. It didn’t really seem like on every scenario that families could do that so the next best option for them is to be able to purchase hot food,” said Anderson.
Anderson said in his history with the department, he doesn’t remember the state ever having to offer hot food to SNAP recipients, adding this situation does call for it.
Other programs are available through DFCS that could potentially replace food lost because of the storm.
The hot food waiver covers recipients in the following counties.
- Baker
- Ben Hill
- Brooks
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Cook
- Crisp
- Decatur
- Dougherty
- Early
- Grady
- Lee
- Miller
- Mitchell
- Randolph
- Sumter
- Seminole
- Terrell
- Thomas
- Tift
- Turner
- Webster
- Worth
More information on the hot food waiver can be found here.
