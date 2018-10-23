Valdosta wants you to ‘Love Where You Live’

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is encouraging residents to love where they live.
The neighborhood development division has a campaign to promote cleaning up and taking pride in your community.
Through this initiative, the city picks “hot spot” communities for Bulk Trash Amnesty Day to receive additional aid and resources to work together to clean up their neighborhood.
“We are looking for community support. We are looking for neighbors to come out. We are looking for volunteer groups to come out and we just want people to become involved because we have to understand we are a community. If you come down to Wisenbaker Lane this time to come and help out, maybe those citizens on Wisenbaker Lane may come out into your community and help you out," said Neighborhood Development Manager Vanassa Flucas.
On Monday, city workers visited the Pinevale and Wisenbaker Lane community to pass out door hangers and speak with the residents.
Organizers are also encouraging people to take pride in other ways, like getting involved in an organization or attending city council meetings.
