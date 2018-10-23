Update on the Moultrie Death Investigation

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Officials have confirmed there has been a quick arrest in a death investigation out of Moultrie.
State officials have charged Semaj Willis in connection to the death of a Florida teen.
Willis, a 19-year-old from Moultrie, is now facing multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection to Jakayla Anderson’s death.
Anderson was shot at Willis’ home on October 16, in what neighbors said is a quite area.
“I was shocked, because it’s really quite out here and I don’t really hear nothing going on around here,” said resident Aisha Allen.
Allen lives just one street over from where Anderson was found. She said this type of crime rarely happens in the community.
Allen said it has changed her perspective.
“I choose to not walk nowhere by myself anymore. I don’t be out here late night anymore," said Allen.
And now, Allen said she’s even more cautious and aware of her surroundings.
“I really hope they get justice,” said Allen.
Allen echoed the thoughts of many in the area, saying she feels incredibly sorry for Anderson’s family, offering words of encouragement.
“Pray, and stay together, and stay strong," said Allen.
GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg is over the case.
He said this is still a very active and ongoing case and Willis may face more charges as they continue to piece together the fatal events of that night.
