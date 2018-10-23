TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/22/18): Trojans defeat VHS in historic fashion

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Valdosta has a proud history that dates back over a century to 1913. They’ve played 1,185 games.
This past Friday night, Lee county delivered the Wildcats their worst loss in program history, earning the high school football team of the week for the second straight week.
Lee County took down Valdosta 63-7 Friday night to improve to 8-0.
The 56-point win was by the largest margin over a Wildcats team ever.
The win came in an all-around performance.
The Trojans had 3 touchdowns through the air, and 4 touchdowns in the ground game.
Its defense had another game where they didn’t allow a score, the only touchdown coming on a Valdosta fumble return.
Dean Fabrizio says its about the collective in Leesburg, and not just a couple standout athletes.
“Its been really, really spread out throughout the entire team so no one really has huge stats that jump out at you, now we’ve got some great team stats, but as far as individuals because its so spread out you don’t see anybody jumping out but i think that shows the team we’ve got from top to bottom," said Fabrizio at Monday’s practice.
Lee County hosts Houston County this Friday night at Trojan field.
A win, and the Trojans clinch their second straight region 1-6A championship.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.