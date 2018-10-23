TC Jeffords Park closed due to storm damage

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Many trees in Jeffords Park came down during Hurricane Michael, but it’s the tree limbs that haven’t come off completely that made Sylvester officials decide to close the park to the public.
City officials were surveying the park Tuesday morning.
They said they will have another meeting with the mayor to decide which trees need to come down all together.
Officials said there have been reports of tree limbs from the park falling onto main roads, so they are hoping to act fast to prevent any other issues.
For now, officials are asking that people stay away from the park.
“When they walk in the park, they don’t see what we see, so therefore, just stay out until we open the park back up. It would be a plus for us,” said Charlie Williams, the Public Works superintendent.
The storm also took out the power to the park, which has yet to be restored.
Officials hope within the next few weeks or so to start taking down those trees.
