South GA county requests consideration for D-SNAP benefits after Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas announced on Facebook Tuesday that the county has requested consideration to receive D-SNAP benefits for those affected by Hurricane Michael.
According to DisasterAssistance.gov, D-SNAP, or the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income households that have lost food or had major disaster-related expenses because of a natural disaster.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service has to approve states to operate D-SNAP in a disaster area.
That has not happened for Georgia as of Tuesday, so residents are not eligible.
However, Cohilas said on Facebook that Dougherty County is asking for D-SNAP to be considered for the area.
The USDA operates D-SNAP, which uses different standards than normal SNAP or food stamps.
Even if you don't normally qualify for SNAP, you could potentially qualify for D-SNAP if it were approved for Georgia, depending on your loss after a natural disaster.
In his Facebook post, Cohilas mentioned that he knows that the Harveys closing on West Gordon Avenue in Albany has made things harder for some residents.
WALB will continue to keep you updated on the status of D-SNAP and whether it eventually does get approved for Georgia.
