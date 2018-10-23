Red Cross opens new Albany shelter

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Civic Center is no longer operating as a Red Cross shelter.
The storm survivors sheltering at the Civic Center have been transitioned to the new shelter at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road, Albany. There is a nurse and counselor on-site, as well as hygiene kits. Showers and hot meals are available for storm survivors, as well as sheltering.
People who have questions about the storm recovery process should attend a county-wide informational meeting Tuesday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School at 2600 Radium Springs Road. Representatives with the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), FEMA, Dougherty County, the City of Albany and Disaster Assistance Recovery will be present to respond to citizen’s questions.
“We hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about how our community is making progress after Hurricane Michael,” said Christopher Cohilas, the Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission. “There is a great deal of work ahead, and the more our citizens can understand the process, and help in our recovery, the better our overall outcome.”
The Georgia Recovery Project, a grant-funded program operated by Aspire Behavioral Health and Disability Services, is offering mental health support for people in Southwest Georgia reeling from the latest natural disaster to effect the region. The services include individual and group crisis counseling, and are available for citizens in Dougherty County, as well as for people living in the following surrounding counties effected by Hurricane Michael: Baker, Calhoun, Early, Lee, Miller, Terrell and Worth. There is no cost for these services.
Albany Relief + Recovery COAD is serving as the county’s food and supply distribution site for people effected by Hurricane Michael. People wishing to donate non-perishable food and/or who want to volunteer in the relief effort should contact the ARR COAD directly at www.arrcoad.com or 229-288-2669. The physical location is at 925 Pine Avenue in Albany, but the staffed hours at the location are limited. Residents should contact the ARR COAD directly as the hours are subject to change.
Citizens with storm related questions can contact the Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 229-483-6226 or 229-483-6227 for information and assistance. Trained personnel are answering the phones and are ready to offer assistance.
Public Works crews and debris contractors are actively picking up storm debris across the county. Crews will continue to make passes until the clean-up is complete. There is no deadline set for when storm debris crews will no longer pick up materials.
Larry Cook, the director of Dougherty County Public Works, said that there will be an announcement with sufficient notice for residents when crews will conduct the final pass.
“Residents are doing a good job getting storm debris to the curb,” said Larry Cook, the Director of Public Works for Dougherty County. “What slows down the process is when debris is not separated. Please make separate piles for vegetation, building material, household garbage and white goods. That simple step will help our storm debris teams move as efficiently as possible.”
“We all want to return as quickly as possible to a sense of normalcy and the unique lifestyle we enjoy here in Dougherty County,” said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County’s Commission Chairman. “We can do that by helping out the crews with how we dispose of our storm debris curbside, and keeping it separated. I am inspired by our citizens assisting their neighbors who can’t easily clean-up their debris. If additional aid is needed, please reach out to one of the many storm relief agencies that are in Dougherty County helping us recover.”
FEMA teams are helping residents navigate the federal assistance application system today from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at 300 Cason Road (the Isabella School). Small Business Administration personnel are stationed at the DRC helping business owners with loans and other disaster recovery needs. Citizens can reach FEMA by calling 800-621-3362, online at www.disasterassistance.gov or in person at the Disaster Recovery Center.
The hours for the Dougherty County DRC this week is as follows:
Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Also happening:
• The Salvation Army is no longer offering meals for storm response. They have resumed normal operations.
• Dougherty County School System students returned to school on Monday, October 22. There are resources, including uniform assistance, for students and families effected by Hurricane Michael. Parents and students are urged to let their school administrators and teachers know if there is a need.
• The burn ban has been lifted in Dougherty County. If citizens want to burn in the county, they will need to obtain a burn permit issued by the Georgia Forestry Commission. Citizens can get a burn permit online at www.gfc.state.ga.us or call 1-877-OK2-BURN (652-2876). Fire officials are asking that people never leave a fire unattended.
Residents are asked to put debris curbside, not blocking utilities, fire hydrants or driveways. Crews picking up debris will make multiple passes.
• The county-wide curfew was lifted on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
• The county’s State of Emergency is extended until October 26, 2018.
• Albany Transit is operational.
• The Red Cross is providing meals. Please contact the Red Cross for more information.
• The Civic Center is no longer operating as a shelter.
• All volunteers must register with the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) at 925 Pine Ave and receive a bright pink tag/placard for their windshields that designates them as legitimate volunteers.
• All contractors must register with the Business License office at 240 Pine Ave. and receive a bright yellow tag/placard for their windshields.
• If volunteers/contractors are unable to produce this documentation, residents need to call the EOC or law enforcement. The safety of our residents is of utmost importance.
• The County Commission will meet on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Room 120 of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.