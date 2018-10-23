Project Hope offers more than hope

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Valdosta, one organization is doing its best to keep the kids off the street and out of trouble.
Project Hope is a program that provides after school care, tutoring and career preparation in hopes of making a difference in the lives of children across the city.
The program includes students between the ages of 11 and 18.
It was created earlier this year to prevent crime, to help give children a safe place and to give them a healthy learning environment.
WALB spoke to the mayor of Valdosta who shared that he believes initiatives like Project Hope are good for the city.
“School and education are so important, and Project Hope leads to a better education. There’s no question about that," said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.
The project currently serves about 10 to 15 students, but the creator would like to expand, given the appropriate resources. She said they need a larger space, more resources and more equipment.
Mayor Gayle plans to visit the program to consider the possibility of city support.
The program is also accepting donations.
