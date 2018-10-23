New investigation surfaces into ‘defamatory’ letter in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - It’s been almost a year since an 11-page, defamatory letter is alleged to have circulated around Thomasville city officials, according to pending litigation.
Now, a 60-page letter from Cartersville Attorney David Archer has come to light, showing he’s investigating such claims.
Archer is representing members of the Thomasville Police Department in a lawsuit against the Thomasville City Council and Mayor Greg Hobbs.
According to Moultrie attorney Robert D. Howell’s documents, Mayor Hobbs quote “ordered and directed” a TPD officer to write a defamatory letter regarding the department’s staff.
Archer said he believes the officer wrote the letter because quote “he felt he had to do as asked” by Hobbs.
WALB reached out to Hobbs about these claims, he said his attorneys have told him not to comment on the matter.
Archer’s letter said he believes Hobbs “talked to” a retired Thomas County sheriff’s deputy about becoming the new police chief.
Since June, Thomasville’s police chief and other officers are seeking $1 million from the city. They’re alleging violations of Georgia’s Whistleblower Protection Act and Hobbs' abuse of powers.
