Mentor mom crochets unbelievable Halloween costumes for her kids

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If there is any question about who will have the coolest Halloween costumes this year, look no further!
Stephanie Pokorny, a mother of four boys in Mentor, crochets costumes for her children each year, which include a glow-in-the-dark Slimer from “Ghostbusters,” E.T., Papa Smurf, Harry Potter, and Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It.”
Her crocheted version of Predator even took first place in a Stan Winston School of Character Arts contest.
She even received praise from the newest movie’s Twitter account.
Pokorny, the designer behind the website Crochetverse, says the costumes are averaging up to 40 hours each spread over 2 weeks to create.
While the costumes are not for sale, Pokorny does offer pattern templates for her other crocheted creations on Crochetverse.
