‘Manna After Michael’ to feed 5,000

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several local business owners are teaming up to serve 5,000 meals to those in need after Hurricane Michael.
The event is being financed by Ken Nugent’s law firm and the Lions Club, along with help from the Wild Flour Cafe and BJ’s.
They are calling it ‘Manna After Michael.’
They hope to feed those who have been working hard after the hurricane, need a hot meal, or those living paycheck to paycheck, but you have to have a ticket to eat.
They will feed 3,000 people in Albany, and save the rest for neighboring communities like Donalsonville.
The group will be at 1111 Dawson Road Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.
They’ll hand out hot meals to individuals and groups that have been given tickets at no charge.
To pickup a ticket, stop by BJ’s country store.
