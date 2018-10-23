Lowndes man arrested for marijuana operation

Sergio Gonzales
October 23, 2018 at 12:14 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 12:18 PM

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A Lowndes County man is behind bars, and facing a charge of manufacturing marijuana, after police arrested him for a marijuana grow operation.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office entered the Knights Academy Road home of Sergio Gonzales, and seized about half a million dollars worth of drugs, Monday.

The special operations office received a tip regarding the operation, and investigators watched the home for days. They went inside the property after receiving a search warrant.

Deputies found a major drug operation, with about 280 marijuana plants, and about 12 pounds of processed marijuana.

The estimated value of the drugs is about $500,000 and the set up was estimated to have cost about $75,000.

Deputies arrested Gonzales, after he admitted to creating and controlling the operation.

Gonzales is also being held on pending charges of possession of a firearm while committing a crime, possession of items to manufacture a schedule I narcotic, and possession with intent to distribute.

