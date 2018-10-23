Lowndes High adopts Seminole Co. School System

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Twelve days after Hurricane Michael and multiple Southwest Georgia county school systems are still out of school.
In Seminole County, school won’t start back until Nov. 5, at the earliest.
So, Lowndes High School is adopting the Seminole County School System to help out.
Lowndes County Schools posted on Facebook saying that it is collecting donations.
The school system hopes to raise $3,300, which would be one dollar from each student and staff member at LHS.
Plus, they need classroom supplies for the kindergarten wing at Seminole County Elementary School, which has major damage from the storm.
Below is a list of ways you can help:
- Making a financial donation - At the Crimson Cafe, Front Office, Student Check-In or Guidance Office. Our goal is $1.00 per student and faculty member!
- The following items are needed and can be turned in at the main office:
- If you are unable to give money or supplies at this time, the school will need assistance in sorting and packing these items.
The school will be accepting donations now through Nov. 2.
