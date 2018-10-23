The Latest: UN over 45,000 migrants reached Spain this year

A migrant walks with her child on their way toward the border crossing of Izacici, Bosnia, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Several dozen migrants, including women and children, have arrived near the border with Croatia after walking for several hours from a migrant center in Bosnia, Bosnian police on Monday evening stopped the migrants before they reached the border crossing in the village of Izacic, in northwestern Bosnia.(AP Photo/Amel Emric) (AP)