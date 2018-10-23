Kemp, Abrams set for first debate Tuesday night

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams will face each other Tuesday night for the first televised debate in one of the country’s most closely watched races.
The 7 p.m. debate will air live on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s TV and radio stations. The showdown will also be livestreamed on the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page. Libertarian Ted Metz will also share the stage with Kemp and Abrams.
WALB will air the debate Wednesday night at 7 on both NBC and ABC.
The race – featuring Secretary of State Brian Kemp and former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who could become the first black female governor in the country – is locked in a dead heat with just two weeks left.
Georgia voters are clearly energized. About 632,000 people had already cast a ballot as of Monday. Election Day is Nov. 6.
