GFC to host meeting for forest landowners in wake of Hurricane Michael

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael damaged several agricultural industries after it hit Southwest Georgia, including forestry.
Now, the Georgia Forestry Commission is planning on hosting a meeting for forest landowners who sustained damage in the massive storm.
The event will be held on Thursday, October 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur County Administrative Office at 203 W. Broughton Street in Bainbridge.
During the meeting, officials will discuss how landowners can proceed with salvage and recovery efforts.
The Farm Service Agency will also be on hand to discuss the Emergency Forest Restoration Program.
