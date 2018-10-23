Early voting rises in Tift County

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Early voting is underway and people in Tift County were eager to hit the polls Monday.
Officials said the turnout numbers for Tift Avenue location are extremely high.
As of last week, more than 22,000 people cast their ballots.
After 1 p.m. Monday over 300 folks made their way to the polls, and officials said they just keep coming.
“I don’t know what is causing them to come but people are really coming to the polls and voting, I’m exited about it. Tift County has had a great turnout,” said Pat Wilson-Robinson, a member of the elections board.
Election Day is November 6.
In Tift county early voting is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
