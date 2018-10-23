Deal to call for special legislative session

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Governor Nathan Deal notified House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Tuesday that he plans to call for a special legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly.
The special session is set to convene on Tuesday, November 13.
“Georgia was severely impacted by Hurricane Michael and many communities across our state sustained heavy financial losses,” said Deal. “In response, I will ask the General Assembly to take immediate action and lead the way in spurring rapid economic recovery for southwest Georgia communities. Our state budget also needs to be amended to ensure that we adequately cover our obligations. I hope to work quickly with the General Assembly in the coming days to provide support to the Georgia communities that need it most.”
The regular session of the 2018 General Assembly adjourned sine die on March 29, 2018.
Article V, Section II, Paragraph VII of the Constitution of the State of Georgia grants the governor the power to convene a special session of the General Assembly.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.