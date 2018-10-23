Crisp Co. commissioner facing charges in prostitution investigation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Crisp County Commissioner is facing charges in connection to a prostitution investigation at Fort Valley State University.
Arthur James Nance Jr. is a suspect in connection to the investigation, according to Crisp County Administrator Tom Patton.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nance Monday night, according to booking reports.
Nance was arrested on solicitation of sodomy and pandering charges, according to reports.
The charges stem from an investigation into illegal conduct related to Fort Valley State University, officials said.
Patton told WALB because Nance is still in that position and now faces the misdemeanor charges, it will be up to the Governor’s office to decide if he can stay on the commission.
Nance posted a $3,500 bond and was released from jail.
Nance has served several six year terms on the Crisp County commission.
Six other people are also facing charges in the case, including the former executive assistant to the president at Fort Valley State.
