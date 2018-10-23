Couple surprises each other with skydive proposal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis couple got the surprise of a lifetime after taking a big jump.
James Hanaver and Diana Stieg both contacted West Tennessee Skydiving for the proposal of a lifetime.
The couple planned to go skydiving but didn't know their partner planned to propose.
The company kept the proposals a secret, and watched it all unfold.
Once they both landed, Hanaver dropped to one knee to pop the question, then Steig got a chance to give a proposal of her own.
