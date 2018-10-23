Coffee Co. law enforcement looks for man wanted in connection to Nicholls armed robbery

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Nicholls Police Department are looking for a man in connection to crimes that happened Monday morning in the Nicholls area.
The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Monday night that law enforcement is looking for Kwame Preston, 19.
According to the post, Preston is wanted in connection to an armed robbery, aggravated assault, and motor vehicle theft.
Anybody who may have any information on Preston’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.
