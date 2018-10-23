Bishop Clean Care a ‘total loss’ after fire

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - A Lee County business is a total loss after it went up in flames this weekend.
“We had one employee working by herself in the office and she kept hearing strange noises in the warehouse,” said President Jud Savelle.
Noises she thought were coming from other employees.
“We had several employees out who were helping storm customers,” said Savelle.
But when she went to investigate and saw several pieces of furniture on fire and the warehouse filled with smoke.
The employee ran out the door and called 911.
The Lee County Fire Department called in the Albany Fire Department to help fight the blaze.
“We estimate that we have a total loss of all property on site. We’re temporarily housed by CTSI. They were extremely gracious to give us some office space to set us up with phones and computers," said Savelle.
And although they have to rebuild the offices and warehouse, they are focusing on what's really important.
“Our company is not this building, it’s our employees at Bishop Clean Care and we’re prepared to push through this,” said Savelle.
At this time, investigators said they don’t know how the fire started.
