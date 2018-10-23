Albany Utilities implements winter rate early

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Utilities representatives say they’re enacting their electric winter rate early to help after Hurricane Michael.
The city said although the winter rate usually doesn’t go into effect until November 1, the rate is now in effect for all customers.
That’s part of several changes the city has implemented for its billing system because of Hurricane Michael.
Essentially, the utilities are estimating your usage for this upcoming bill, with a lower rate.
“What we were trying to do is not adversely affect those that’s already been negatively impacted by the storm, by the process of estimation," said Assistant City Manager Stephen Collier.
For the service period of October 10 to October 19, Albany Utilities will estimate customers' usage based on the last 6 months with the electric winter rate.
The city says that should result in savings for most customers.
