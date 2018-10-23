Albany Exchange Club ready for fair next week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Despite Hurricane Michael, The 72nd Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair is set to start Tuesday, October 30, and will go until Sunday, November 4.
The Albany Exchange Club puts on the fair every year at its fair grounds.
This year will be special, for the first-time, general admission on opening night will be free to everyone.
Vice President of the Exchange Club Skip Nichols said that the ultimate goal this year is to get people out to the fair to help forget about the storm.
Nichols hopes the fair will bring back joy that so many people have lost after Hurricane Michael.
“Bring the family, forget about those worries while you’re here, leave those worries at the gate. Come inside and have a good time and see friends that you haven’t seen in a while and just get out here and have a ball," said Nichols.
Nichols said it has definitely been a struggle to get ready for the fair this year, but no storm was going to make them cancel it.
