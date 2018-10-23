Albany Exchange Club pitches in to help Albany community

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club said that it prides itself with being known for helping the community.
That’s why it agreed to take in storm debris to help get it out of yards all across the city of Albany.
Something Exchange Club leaders said they’re proud to take on.
“We got all your debris out here at the fairgrounds. They got piles that are 50 and 60 feet tall and two to three miles long of all this debris that they will chip up as far as brush debris and tree debris. Hopefully they will sell to some of the places, so they can use that for fuel for their plants," said Skip Nichols, vice president of the Albany Exchange Club.
Nichols said that helping the community in times of need is the best part about his job.
“Exchange is all about Americanism, patriotism and our community involvement in the community. We give back as much to the community as the community receives an enjoyment out here from us. That is what we are about with exchange and we have a facility out here that can be used for many different things," says Nichols.
So far, all the debris collected is taking up about 45 acres but Nichols said that is completely fine.
“We have approximately 100 acres out here and if there is any way we can give back to the community by offering them a space to come out here to do things, that is certainly what we are all about in Exchange," said Nichols.
Nichols said that it has definitely been a struggle to get ready for the fair this year, but no storm was going to make them cancel it.
