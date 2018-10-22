Valdosta package store catches fire

The fire was quickly put out....
October 22, 2018 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 9:31 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hill Street Booze, on the corner of Central and Jones Street in Valdosta was the scene of a blaze involving its attic Monday morning.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof, and Valdosta firefighters found a smoldering fire in the attic, which they quickly extinguished. They expect that their investigation will show that the cause will be electrical.

No injuries were reported, and there was minor damage to the building

Luckily, there were employees in the building at the time, so VFD was notified quickly.

