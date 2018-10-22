Valdosta package store catches fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hill Street Booze, on the corner of Central and Jones Street in Valdosta was the scene of a blaze involving its attic Monday morning.
Smoke was seen coming from the roof, and Valdosta firefighters found a smoldering fire in the attic, which they quickly extinguished. They expect that their investigation will show that the cause will be electrical.
No injuries were reported, and there was minor damage to the building
Luckily, there were employees in the building at the time, so VFD was notified quickly.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.