Shoe Station hosts storm relief fundraiser after hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than a week ago people filled stores buying generators and food ahead of Hurricane Michael, but Sunday shoppers packed Shoe Station in Albany to help storm victims in a special way.
The store on Dawson Road, along with 20 other locations across the Southeast, held a Hurricane Michael Relief Day fundraiser.
For every pair of shoes sold, the Alabama-based retailer donated one dollar to the United Way of Southwest Alabama to help communities in need. United Way of Southwest Alabama will then distribute the funds to Southeastern communities in need.
Employees at the Albany store say being a part of the fundraiser is rewarding.
“Things were scrambled all over the place. Lot of people were devastated by the hurricane and I never seen nothing like it before. But just the fact that we can come together as a whole and give back to them, it just makes us feel good because we know we working for a passion,” said Davion Anderson, Employee at Shoe Station.
Shoe Station will present a check to the United Way of Southwest Alabama soon.
Staff also said customers had an opportunity to make an additional donation at the time of purchase.
