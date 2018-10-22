Randolph Co. issues missing person alert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Major Kalvin Baker, Director of Operations for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has asked WALB to make the community aware of a missing person.
Alejandro Manuel Martinez was last seen Oct 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cotton Gin located at 213 Buford Street in Shellman.
Martinez Drives a blue Dodge Durango, with a Georgia tag: PQQ 7461.
Martinez he is a Hispanic Male 5′11″ 145 lbs. He was born in May of 1968.
Anyone who can help find Martinez is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (229)732-2525.
