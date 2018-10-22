Pregnant postal worker missing for nearly 3 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - It’s a mystery that’s drawing national attention.
Kierra Coles, a pregnant postal worker, hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks. Investigators suspect possible foul play in her disappearance.
Volunteers helping with the search have little information to go on.
Kierra Coles was last seen on a neighbor’s security camera leaving home early in the morning on Oct. 2. She was dressed for work but had already called in sick.
Police say they suspect foul play.
Friends and co-workers say her disappearance makes no sense. “She’s not the type to let someone sneak up on her,” co-worker John Cheatham said.
Dozens of volunteers have been working the neighborhood with little luck.
"We have a lot of abandoned buildings around here," one person said.
Some volunteers have never even met the missing woman.
“This could have been anybody. It could have been me,” Kierra Sword said. “It could have been my sister. It could have been my cousin. You just can’t wait until it happens to your home or your family to help.”
The postal service and her union have put up more than $25,000 in reward money. So far that has failed to bring in much information.
Activist Andrew Holmes is helping coordinate search efforts.
"The phone volume is very, very low with information," Holmes said.
Joseph Coles quit his job to look for his daughter. He stands in the street passing out flyers.
He remains hopeful of finding answers.
“It’s been too long. I’m quite sure someone saw something or knows something,” Joseph Coles said.
