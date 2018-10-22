Paula Abdul takes two steps forward, falls off stage at Hard Rock

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Paula Abdul is making headlines following her Biloxi show this weekend after she fell off the stage while performing.
The singer was in the middle of a song Saturday night at the Hard Rock Casino when she walked to the front of the stage and fell right off of it. The 56-year-old performer was quickly pulled up by two other dancers on stage, appearing to be unharmed.
She continued on with the show, taking a quick moment to say, “I’m ok...Thanks for saving my life.”
Watch this video showing a closeup view of Abdul’s fall:
Or check out this video, which went viral across the Internet within hours of the performance:
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.