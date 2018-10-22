Mainly dry the next two days, rain returns Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s another beautiful day across the area with highs in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected today.
A nice evening is on tap as we fall into the low 60s by midnight. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.
A mainly dry Tuesday is on the way. We’ll see more clouds around with highs similar to what we saw Monday with temperatures in the mid 70s.
All dry for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances return for Thursday and continue into Friday with highs in the low 60s.
