Jury returns verdict in 2013 Albany murder trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The jury in an Albany murder case has returned its verdict after going to trial more than five years after a violent robbery.
A jury determined Andrew Gadson, 24, was not guilty on all charges in the death of Raymond Tilley, 68.
Tilley was found beaten and unconscious behind an East Albany restaurant in August of 2013. He was hospitalized and died five months after he was attacked.
Gadson, who was 19 at the time, was arrested days after the incident and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and robbery by force. He was accused of beating Tilley with a metal object then stealing two guns and cash from him.
After Tilley died, Gadson’s charges were then upgraded to murder.
Gadson’s trial started at the beginning of October, and on Monday, the jury made its decision after hearing testimony from investigators, medical professionals and witnesses.
MORE ON THE TRIAL:
In a unanimous decision, Gadson was found not guilty on all 11 charges he was facing in the case.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.